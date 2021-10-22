Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Issued By KeyCorp

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OXY. Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.35.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 166.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 76,790 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.