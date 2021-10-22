Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for AC Immune SA Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AC Immune in a research note issued on Sunday, October 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ACIU stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $438.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.79. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in AC Immune by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,545,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,600 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in AC Immune by 51.4% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after buying an additional 1,237,923 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the second quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AC Immune by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 223.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 185,128 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

