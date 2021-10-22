Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Berry Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Berry in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BRY. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $795.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Berry has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Berry by 44.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.