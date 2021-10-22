Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AXTA. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $34.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 73,006 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 119,937 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,550,000 after buying an additional 184,806 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,118,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

