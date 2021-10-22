Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. Reduced by Cormark (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Galiano Gold in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GAU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.89.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 457,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

