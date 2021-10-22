Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Illumina, Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illumina in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.92.

ILMN stock opened at $411.58 on Thursday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $288.01 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $448.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.13.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,809 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Illumina by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

