Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Lowered by Capital One Financial (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS.

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

MUR stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 416,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

