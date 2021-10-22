Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Cowen upped their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $75.11.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $4,339,033.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,106.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,184,927 shares of company stock valued at $75,814,936. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 678,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 166,360 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 75,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Revolve Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,599,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

