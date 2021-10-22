Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Decreased by Analyst

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SLM in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41.

Get SLM alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLM. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.37 on Thursday. SLM has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SLM by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after acquiring an additional 243,093 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SLM by 210.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 48,564 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SLM by 358.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 715,000 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.