Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stelco in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $6.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s FY2021 earnings at $20.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.88 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$893.94 million.

Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

