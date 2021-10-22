Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Inari Medical, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inari Medical in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.60 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $127.42.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $2,799,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,678 shares of company stock valued at $21,973,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 63.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after buying an additional 700,745 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 32.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,846,000 after acquiring an additional 627,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after acquiring an additional 433,521 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 393,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 107.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,415,000 after acquiring an additional 329,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

