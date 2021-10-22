Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Analog Devices, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

Analog Devices stock opened at $178.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.33. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $115.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.05. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

