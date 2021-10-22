Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Carter’s, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carter’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Carter’s stock opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average is $100.97.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

