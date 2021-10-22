Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Reduced by Capital One Financial

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STAG Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Capital One Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STAG. Raymond James lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of STAG opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 618,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after buying an additional 35,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.