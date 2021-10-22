Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Cut by Analyst

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Howard Hughes in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Howard Hughes’ FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $93.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.54. The Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 1.52.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 1,408.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 261,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after acquiring an additional 237,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,280,000 after acquiring an additional 225,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,544,000 after acquiring an additional 193,581 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

