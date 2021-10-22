Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for FB Financial Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for FB Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE:FBK opened at $46.02 on Friday. FB Financial has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $49.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in FB Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

