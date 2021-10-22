Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $11.09 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.5% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 575.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 2,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $342,182,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $51.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,383.30. 103,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,619. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,353.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,379.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.23.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

