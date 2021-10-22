Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,837 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.5% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 198,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. 443,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,184,059. The company has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.