Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.21, but opened at $47.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 45,696 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 161,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,766,000. VGI Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,219,000 after acquiring an additional 339,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,885,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,834 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

