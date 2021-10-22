Quant Reaches 1-Day Volume of $50.15 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $3.43 billion and approximately $50.15 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $283.86 or 0.00468943 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.30 or 0.01004918 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

