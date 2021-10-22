Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.96 Million

Equities analysts expect that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will announce sales of $86.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.20 million. Quantum posted sales of $85.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $391.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.48 million to $394.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $433.49 million, with estimates ranging from $422.00 million to $440.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

QMCO traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 221,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,869. Quantum has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $317.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, Director John Fichthorn bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,399.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $224,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,927 shares of company stock worth $491,901 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 18.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after buying an additional 1,112,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quantum by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quantum by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 281,692 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Quantum by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,574,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 663,516 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quantum by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,036,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 137,679 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

