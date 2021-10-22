Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHHC opened at $9.75 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

