Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCAQ. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,840,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,220,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,936,000.

NASDAQ:SCAQ opened at $9.73 on Friday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

