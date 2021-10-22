Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.68 Million in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 379,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.31% of Slam at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAM. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the second quarter worth $9,691,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the second quarter worth $7,125,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the second quarter worth $6,173,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter worth $4,626,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter worth $4,065,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. Slam Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

