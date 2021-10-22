Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 186,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,959,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,490,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $7,708,000.

NASDAQ ARTAU opened at $10.25 on Friday. Artisan Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

