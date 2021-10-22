Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 300,000 Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,937,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,182,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATSPT opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

