Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

