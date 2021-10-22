Rai Reflex Index Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.54 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $77.54 million and $6.34 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for $3.05 or 0.00004997 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00071839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00108116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,728.44 or 0.99584767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.54 or 0.06489724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022300 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,446,685 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

