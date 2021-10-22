Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

RDEIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of RDEIY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. 43,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,814. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

