Reef (REEF) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Reef has a market capitalization of $444.43 million and $54.40 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.86 or 0.00332089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00046762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.00209636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00104282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 14,767,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

