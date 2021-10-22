Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 286,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,592. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

