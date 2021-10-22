Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,412,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $48,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after buying an additional 3,235,581 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $94,340,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,527,000 after buying an additional 1,862,172 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of WY opened at $36.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

