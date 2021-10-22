Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $47.53 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $47,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $224.53 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.29 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

