Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,856,400 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383,400 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,856,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of HP worth $41,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in HP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in HP by 45.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,289 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,314,000 after buying an additional 307,913 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in HP by 16.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

