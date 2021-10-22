Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.55.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ XOG opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 8.9% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

