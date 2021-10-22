Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Toyota Motor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

NYSE:TM opened at $174.02 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 billion.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 283,449 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at $39,454,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after buying an additional 190,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Toyota Motor by 63.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after buying an additional 157,612 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in Toyota Motor by 560.3% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 118,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after buying an additional 100,852 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

