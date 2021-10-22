Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.40

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.42. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 21,905 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $74.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 296.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.20%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Research Frontiers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Research Frontiers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Research Frontiers in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Research Frontiers by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

