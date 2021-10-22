Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.40

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.42. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 21,905 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $74.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 296.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.20%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.
About Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)
Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.
