Reviewing Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) & Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Bally’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bally’s $372.79 million 5.89 -$5.49 million ($0.09) -547.00

Membership Collective Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bally’s.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Membership Collective Group and Bally’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Bally’s 0 1 4 0 2.80

Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.36, indicating a potential upside of 28.84%. Bally’s has a consensus target price of $68.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.48%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Membership Collective Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Bally’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Bally’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A Bally’s 12.26% 9.88% 2.51%

Summary

Bally’s beats Membership Collective Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.