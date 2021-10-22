Reviewing Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Telefónica and Internet Gold – Golden Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefónica 3 5 3 0 2.00 Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefónica currently has a consensus target price of $3.40, suggesting a potential downside of 23.60%. Given Telefónica’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Telefónica is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Risk and Volatility

Telefónica has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telefónica and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefónica 22.73% 15.53% 3.19% Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telefónica and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefónica $49.20 billion 0.51 $1.81 billion $0.59 7.54 Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Summary

Telefónica beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

