Reviewing Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -9.54% -28.41% -25.84% Tokyo Electron 18.63% 30.30% 21.80%

20.8% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ideal Power and Tokyo Electron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $430,000.00 201.70 -$7.79 million N/A N/A Tokyo Electron $13.20 billion 5.10 $2.28 billion $3.74 28.63

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power.

Risk and Volatility

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ideal Power and Tokyo Electron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tokyo Electron 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ideal Power presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.57%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Ideal Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others. The SPE segment handles the development, manufacture, service, and distribution of coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems, single wafer deposition systems, cleaning systems, wafer probers, and other semiconductor production equipment. The FPD Production Equipment segment manufactures coater/developer for manufacturing flat panel display and Plasma etching/ashing device. The Others segment includes logistics, facilities management, and insurance businesses. The company was founded in November 11, 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

