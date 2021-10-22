Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $63.86 and last traded at $63.83, with a volume of 27133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.33.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.