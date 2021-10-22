Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 9.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.5% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 546,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 141.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 242,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.