Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €110.00 by Berenberg Bank

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s current price.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €113.27 ($133.26).

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €84.00 ($98.82) on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12-month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €83.85.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

