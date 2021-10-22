Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,293.85 ($69.16).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,649 ($60.74) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,192.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,740.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

