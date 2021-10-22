Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RIO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

RIO stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $65.95. 199,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after acquiring an additional 409,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after acquiring an additional 429,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,288,000 after acquiring an additional 261,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

