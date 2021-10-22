RioDeFi (RFUEL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.51 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $13.51 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.00210649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00104221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010985 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 291,000,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.