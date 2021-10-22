Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

NYSE:RBA opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

