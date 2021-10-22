Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires 1,525 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for 1.6% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,184. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,070 shares of company stock worth $2,917,291. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.