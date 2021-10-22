Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 10,350 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,692,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.66 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.