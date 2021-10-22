Rodgers Brothers Inc. Cuts Stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 790,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 65,353 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Canon by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 18.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 3,302.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 35,539 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE CAJ traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.12. 831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,968. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. Canon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.